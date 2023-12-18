BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s All-Big 12 punter Ryan Rehkow has made it official: he’s moving on to pursue a career in the NFL.

Rehkow, who has already accepted invitations to play in the Hula and East-West Shrine Bowls, sent a farewell message to BYU fans.

“It has been a privilege to play for Coach Sitake and to play alongside some of my best friends for the past four seasons.

“The time has come for me to continue my career and see what the future holds as I will be entering the 2024 NFL draft.”

Despite playing four full seasons at BYU, he had the opportunity to return due to the free year of eligibility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Ryan Rehkow led the Big 12 in punting average in 2023

Rehkow had a career average over the past four seasons of 47.4 yards per punt. During the 2023 season, Rehkow’s workload grew significantly compared to previous seasons. He booted the ball 68 times for an average of 48.4 yards per punt.

Rehkow’s average led all punters in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. He totaled 3,289 yards on his conference-leading 68 punts this season.

Rehkow is the first BYU football player to receive a weekly Big 12 Conference award. After BYU’s 14-0 win over Sam Houston in week one of the season, Rehkow was the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week in the conference.

“I will never forget the special moments I’ve been blessed to be a part of at BYU and look forward to representing Cougar Nation along every step of the way,” said Rehkow in his farewell post.

Moving forward for BYU football

Rehkow’s younger brother, Landon, has an opportunity to compete for the starting punter job next season. He will compete with Pitt transfer Sam Vander Haar.

Rehkow joins RB Aidan Robbins, OL Kingsley Suamataia, and TE Isaac Rex as players who have formally declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

