Markkanen, Collins Arrive To Nets-Jazz Game On ‘Santa’ Bear’s Sled

Dec 18, 2023, 5:44 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkanen and John Collins arrived on a holiday-themed sled alongside “Santa” Bear’s sled before Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Utah Jazz players enter Delta Center with holiday cheer

The Jazz will host the Nets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

90 minutes before tip-off, the Jazz posted a video of the forwards entering the arena on a sled with the team’s mascot dressed as Santa Claus. The sled was being pulled by two individuals dressed up as Santa’s reindeer.

Utah enters the contest with a 9-17 record.

With one week remaining until Christmas Day, Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting to lead the Jazz. He also averages 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. The Arizona product has played in 17 games this season.

Collins is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest. The Wake Forest alum has played in 22 games with the Jazz.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Nets vs. Jazz

The Jazz have a one-off home game against the Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Utah is returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins was listed as available in an updated injury report. He was previously listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr.  (back) against the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

