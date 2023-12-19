North Logan family seeking answers into the disappearance of their daughter

NORTH LOGAN — A family in North Logan is asking for the community’s help in finding their 17-year-old daughter, Cayenne Alisa Beard.

According to her parents Mike and Eva Weber, Cayenne has been missing for a week. They believe she left her home in North Logan on Monday, Dec. 11, sometime after 9 p.m.

“Sometime between 9 o’clock Monday night to 6:15 a.m. (Tuesday) she just disappeared,” said Eva Weber.

Eva Weber said Cayenne went to sleep like any other night. She was wearing a black and grey hoodie. The next morning she discovered Cayenne was not in her room and the backdoor was left unlocked.

“There was nothing (out of the ordinary) that happened the night before,” Mike Weber said. “The last thing she said to us was ‘I love you.’”

“The backdoor was unlocked which leads us to believe that she meant to come home and that’s what the hardest part is she’s not (home), all her medication is here, everything is here, she’s not,” said Eva Weber. “I just need to know she’s okay.”

Last seen in Salt Lake City

Cayenne was spotted in downtown Salt Lake City on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the North Park Police Department.

Her parents canvassed the area of 300 South and 400 West near Pioneer Park on Saturday where they posted dozens of flyers, but they are not ruling out other possibilities.

The North Park Police Department is investigating the case and detectives suspect Cayenne left willingly with someone she was communicating with over the phone.

Police said Cayenne had two phones, a personal phone that she left at home and a burner phone that she took with her. They discovered she was in contact with an unknown number that may be connected to her disappearance.

“We’ve learned that a close friend provided a burner phone for her which was turned off the following day on the 12th,” said Kent Goodrich, North Park Police Department police chief. “As we have pursued the leads and sought warrants to try to figure out who the subscriber is on that, we have found that the other phone that she is contacting comes back with a fake address, with a fake name, which leads us to believe that there are some suspicious circumstances and that she is possibly in danger.”

According to Goodrich, the friend that provided the burner phone to Cayenne is not considered a person of interest in the case and has been cooperative with the investigation. However, they are trying to identify the owner of the unknown number.

No activity on bank or social media accounts

Cayenne’s parents say there hasn’t been activity on her bank or known social media accounts, and they’re praying she comes home safely.

Her parents also say she is being treated for bipolar disorder and without her medication may be in need of critical help.

Cayenne is described as being 5-feet, 1-inches tall, green eyes, long brown hair, and 251 pounds. Cayenne may also go by Cayenne Weber, according to her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Park police at 435-753-7600, Case #23-N5479. Also assigned to the case are Det. Sgt. Mitch Blackham, 435-757-0550, mblackham@northparkpolice.org, and Det. Josh Kearl, 435-799-4002, jkearl@northparkpolice.org.

Police say there isn’t enough information at present to issue an Amber Alert because they believe she left home willingly.

North Park police say they’re working with other law enforcement agencies including the Salt Lake City Police Department.