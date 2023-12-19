On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family searches for dog after rollover crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

Dec 18, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A Utah family is pleading for help in finding their beloved dog Trigger, who disappeared in Spanish Fork Canyon during a rollover crash.

“I’ve had him my whole life, he’s been through everything I’ve been through, he’s been through every passing in the family, every mile marker, he’s literally my best friend,” said Hannah Wright outside Utah Valley Hospital Monday, where her bother Daryl Wright is recovering in the ICU.

Hannah was moving home to Syracuse from Texas when, on Dec. 13, she and her brother were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 6.

“This truck was veering into my lane, and I swerved, and I started to fishtail, and I couldn’t correct it,” Hannah said.

 

The rollover crash on U.S. 6.

The rollover crash on U.S. 6. (KSL TV)

Their vehicle was pulling a second vehicle on a trailer, and when Hannah lost control of the wheel, the car rolled. Daryl was ejected, and Hannah’s two dogs ran off.

“I just remember screaming we’re going to wreck, were going to wreck,” Hannah said. “The next thing was I was hanging upside down, and then I got out of the vehicle, and I see my brother in the middle of the road, and I just kept screaming for my dogs.”

Daryl suffered critical injuries, and Hannah suffered less severe injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. As for her dogs, only one has been found.

Daryl in the ICU after the rollover crash.

Daryl in the ICU after the rollover crash. (Courtesy: Hannah Wright)

“We found Nala across the street from the crash site, clear up on top of the mountain,” she said.

Hannah and her family have spent days searching for 8-year-old Trigger, her blue nose pitbull, but so far, there has been no sign of him. Hannah fears Trigger could still be in the canyon, or someone may have picked him up.

“We actually have heard that somebody did pick him up, but nobody is coming forward,” she said. “Now I’m scared that he’s still in the canyon, and I can’t find him. He’s not meant to be out there.”

The two dogs Nana (top) and Trigger (bottom).

The two dogs Nana (top) and Trigger (bottom). (Courtesy: Hannah Wright)

Hannah says without Trigger, she and her brother feel lost. She says trying to heal without him is painful.

“I don’t think this recovery process is going to start for me or any of my family until Trigger is brought home,” she said.

The Wright family is offering a $500 reward for Trigger’s safe return. Anyone with information is asked to call Jeff Wright, Hannah’s father, at 435-650-9452.

Hannah with Trigger.

Hannah with Trigger. (Courtesy: Hannah Wright)

