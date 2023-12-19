On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
CRIME

St. George police on the lookout for alleged carjacker, jewelry store robber

Dec 18, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 8:57 pm

St. George police say a man carjacked a a vehicle Monday evening and then robbed a jewelry store before crashing the vehicle on Interstate 15. (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


ST. GEORGE — Police in St. George are on the lookout for an individual they say allegedly carjacked a vehicle Monday evening.

According to a press release, a man armed with a gun was able to take a vehicle and fled the area around 5:44 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly committed a robbery at a jewelry store located off of 3050 East. The suspect then crashed the vehicle on Interstate 15 and fled the scene on foot.

The release further states police are searching for the suspect in the area of 1000 East and St. George Blvd.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in all black clothing, according to the release. Police also say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information, you are asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300.

