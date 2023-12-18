Walker Kessler Stifles Shot During Opening Minute Of Nets-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler halted a shot by Cameron Johnson with a big block during the opening minute of Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Walker Kessler blocks Cam Johnson

The Jazz hosted the Nets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

Only 35 seconds into the contest, Johnson attempted to drive the baseline for a slam dunk over Kessler. The second-year player from Auburn stuffed Johnson’s attempt with a rejection at the rim.

The game was scoreless at 0-0 at the time of Kessler’s block.

Following the first six minutes of action, the Jazz owned a 17-11 lead at the game’s initial timeout.

Kessler had four points on 2-3 field goals. He added three rebounds and one block while posting a plus-six rating during his first six minutes on the hardwood.

This season, Kessler is averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. He’s appeared in 18 games this season.

The Jazz have a one-off home game against the Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Utah is returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins was listed as available in an updated injury report. He was previously listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr. (back) against the Jazz.

