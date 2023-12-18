On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler Stifles Shot During Opening Minute Of Nets-Jazz Game

Dec 18, 2023, 7:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz center Walker Kessler halted a shot by Cameron Johnson with a big block during the opening minute of Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Walker Kessler blocks Cam Johnson

The Jazz hosted the Nets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

RELATED: Markkanen, Collins Arrive To Nets-Jazz Game On ‘Santa’ Bear’s Sled

Only 35 seconds into the contest, Johnson attempted to drive the baseline for a slam dunk over Kessler. The second-year player from Auburn stuffed Johnson’s attempt with a rejection at the rim.

The game was scoreless at 0-0 at the time of Kessler’s block.

Following the first six minutes of action, the Jazz owned a 17-11 lead at the game’s initial timeout.

Kessler had four points on 2-3 field goals. He added three rebounds and one block while posting a plus-six rating during his first six minutes on the hardwood.

This season, Kessler is averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. He’s appeared in 18 games this season.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Nets vs. Jazz

RELATED STORIES

The Jazz have a one-off home game against the Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Utah is returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins was listed as available in an updated injury report. He was previously listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr.  (back) against the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sam Merrill Scores Career-High, Helps Cavs Beat Rockets In OT

Sam Merrill scored a career-high and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Houston Rockets in overtime.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Big Second Half Carries Jazz Past Nets

The Utah Jazz used a big second half to put away the road-weary Brooklyn Nets, winning 122-105 in Salt Lake City. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Ochai Abgaji Flies High For Alley-Oop Jam Against Nets

Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji flew high for a soaring slam dunk on an alley-oop during Utah's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Horton-Tucker, Kessler Link Up For Alley-Oop Slam Dunk Against Nets

Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Talen Horton-Tucker during Utah's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fontecchio’s Hustle Pays Off With Sexton Layup During Nets-Jazz Game

Simone Fontecchio hustled to save the ball from going out of bounds, which led to a layup by Collin Sexton against the Brooklyn Nets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward John Collins Hits Buzzer-Beating Three Against Nets

Jazz forward John Collins knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the opening quarter of Utah's game against the Nets.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Walker Kessler Stifles Shot During Opening Minute Of Nets-Jazz Game