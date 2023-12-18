Fontecchio’s Hustle Pays Off With Sexton Layup During Nets-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio hustled to save the ball from going out of bounds, which led to a layup by Collin Sexton during Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fontecchio’s save leads to layup by Sexton

The Jazz hosted the Nets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

With 6:55 left in the second quarter, Fontecchio saved the ball from going out of bounds with an impressive effort. Fontecchio’s save landed in the hands of Sexton, who drove to the hoop for a layup off of the glass.

Sexton’s shot cut Brooklyn’s lead to 42-38.

Simone saves 🤌

and

Young Bull lays 𓄀 pic.twitter.com/VSwDzTrwxT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 19, 2023

During his first 12 minutes of action, Fontecchio had two points on 1-6 field goals. He added three rebounds and two assists. Sexton had a team-high 12 points on 3-6 shooting, including 2-3 from beyond the arc. The guard out of Alabama added two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes of play.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz have a one-off home game against the Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Utah is returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins was listed as available in an updated injury report. He was previously listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr. (back) against the Jazz.

