Horton-Tucker, Kessler Link Up For Alley-Oop Slam Dunk Against Nets

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Talen Horton-Tucker during Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

THT & Kessler connect for alley-oop dunk

The Jazz hosted the Nets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

RELATED: Markkanen, Collins Arrive To Nets-Jazz Game On ‘Santa’ Bear’s Sled

With 10:48 remaining in the third quarter, Horton-Tucker lobbed a high-arcing pass above the rim. Kessler snagged the ball and tossed it through the cylinder for a jam.

The alley-oop slam cut Brooklyn’s lead to 63-58.

. ❄️ ❄️ ❄️

❄️ ❄️

❄️(sky)walking in a winter wonderland ❄️

❄️ ❄️

❄️ ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/uJhF1I0UyI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 19, 2023

Late in the quarter, the Jazz had trimmed their deficit to 75-73. During the first 32 minutes of game time, Horton-Tucker posted 15 points on 6-11 field goals. He added two rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 19 minutes on the floor. Kessler added 12 points on 5-7 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds and five blocks.

In 26 games this season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per contest. The former Iowa State Cyclone is shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

This season, Kessler is averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. He’s appeared in 18 games this season.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz have a one-off home game against the Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Utah is returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins was listed as available in an updated injury report. He was previously listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr. (back) against the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland