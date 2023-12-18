On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Blog: Big Second Half Carries Jazz Past Nets

Dec 18, 2023, 9:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz used a big second half to put away the Brooklyn Nets, winning 122-105 in Salt Lake City.

Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Talen Horton-Tucker combined for 74 points to carry the Jazz.

The Nets were led by Cam Thomas who scored 32 points.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game with good energy on the defensive end blocking three shots in the first six minutes of the game, and holding the Nets to just 11 points.

John Collins struggled early against the Nets after returning from a four-game absence due to an unnamed illness. He missed his first three field goal attempts, but hit a buzzer-beating three to close the quarter.

Eight of the nine Jazz players to see the floor scored in what was a balanced first quarter offensive attack.

After one the Jazz and Nets were tied at 28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz offense stagnated early in the second quarter with the team struggling to find good looks inside the three-point line.

The Nets began the quarter on a 14-6 run spurred by 6-11 three-point shooting to open the game.

Collin Sexton continued his recent string of strong play scoring 16 first half points on just seven field goal attempts.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Nets 59-54.

Third Quarter

Talen Horton-Tucker opened the third quarter playing well finding Walker Kessler for two easy baskets at the rim, while hitting a pair of threes to erase the Nets lead.

Returning to the starting lineup, Kessler played well recording 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks through the first three quarters.

After the Nets took a 78-73 lead, the Jazz closed the quarter on a 15-4 run by getting out in transition against Brooklyn.

Through three the Jazz led the Nets 88-82.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz jumped on the Nets early in the fourth extending their lead to a game-high 12 points with 8:06 left to play.

Horton-Tucker had arguably his best game of the season scoring 27 points to go with five assists.

The Jazz outscored the Nets 71-49 in the second half.

The Jazz beat the Nets 125-108.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

