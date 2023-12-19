Kansas City Chiefs Prank HC Andy Reid With Christmas Gift

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a hard-fought three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs raised their spirits by pranking head coach Andy Reid.

The team presented Reid with a Christmas gift in the locker room.

After cracking a few jokes, Reid opened the box and revealed a cheeseburger.

Reid appeared to appreciate the joke as the Chief’s locker room exploded with laughs.

“Thank you,” Reid said. “May you all get a gift as great as this. Cheeseburgers in paradise!”

The Chiefs are currently first in the AFC West with a record of 9-5.

Only two AFC teams have a better record than Kansas City going into week 16, the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.

