Utah Football Gets Warm, Las Vegas Bowl Welcome

LAS VEGAS – Utah football made their arrival to Las Vegas on Monday night ahead of their bowl matchup with Northwestern later this week.

The Utes were given a warm, Las Vegas Bowl welcome right off the plane that continued as they made their way to the team hotel.

Utah and Northwestern are set for a rematch of the 2018 Holiday Bowl on Saturday, December 23 at Allegient Stadium in the 32nd Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff is 5:30 pm MT and can be viewed on ABC.

Utah Football Loves Las Vegas

Utah has made the trip to Las Vegas the past two-seasons for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, but it has been a while since the Utes played in the Las Vegas Bowl. (2015 against BYU.)

“We are looking forward to playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said a few weeks ago when the bowl was announced.” We have a lot of respect for the Big Ten and Northwestern, and we are excited to start preparing for a great atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium.”

This will mark Utah football’s sixth appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl with an opportunity to go 5-1 in their appearances in this particular bowl game.

1999- Utah vs. Fresno State, 17-16 W

2001- Utah vs. USC, 10-6 W

2010- Utah vs. Boise State, 26-3 L

2014- Utah vs. Colorado State, 45-10 W

2015- Utah vs. BYU, 35-28 W

