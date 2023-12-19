On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Carolina Hurricanes Sign Former Grizzly Aaron Dell

Dec 19, 2023, 10:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Hurricanes have addressed their goaltending concerns by signing veteran NHL and former Utah Grizzlies goalie Aaron Dell to a professional tryout contract.

Amid ongoing issues in the crease, the Hurricanes secured Dell’s services in a bid to strengthen their goaltending lineup. The former San Jose Sharks goaltender agreed to a free-agent tryout contract, marking a significant move for the Hurricanes as they aim to bolster their goaltending depth.

Aaron Dell, a seasoned NHL goaltender, brings 130 NHL games worth of experience to the Hurricanes’ roster. Dell has a 2.92 GAA and a 91 percent SAA in 9 NHL seasons.

Dell played for the Utah Grizzlies in 2013-2014 and was a standout keeper. Dell started this season by attending training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he now joins the Hurricanes in their quest for goaltending stability.

RELATED: NHL Bringing 2024 Draft To Las Vegas Sphere. League Also Says Salary Cap Will Rise In ’24

Aaron Dell And The Carolina Hurricanes

The signing comes as the Hurricanes aim to solidify their goaltending situation and address challenges faced in the crease. Dell has a history of being a solid backup who seems to always be right on the cusp of being a legit starting goalie in the NHL.

The move signifies the Hurricanes’ proactive approach to addressing team needs, particularly in the crucial goaltending position. Dell’s signing adds depth to the Hurricanes’ goaltending roster, providing additional options and experience between the pipes.

This season, the Hurricanes sit at 16-12.

Utah Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Girls Basketball 2023 Week 4 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through four weeks of the season.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Gets Warm, Las Vegas Bowl Welcome

Utah football made their arrival to Las Vegas on Monday night ahead of their bowl matchup with Northwestern later this week.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Prank HC Andy Reid With Christmas Gift

Following a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs raised their spirits by pranking head coach Andy Reid.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Down Nets Before Holiday Road Trip

The Utah Jazz blitzed a road-weary Brooklyn Nets team after a difficult first half and ran away with a 125-108 victory.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sam Merrill Scores Career-High, Helps Cavs Beat Rockets In OT

Sam Merrill scored a career-high and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Houston Rockets in overtime.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Big Second Half Carries Jazz Past Nets

The Utah Jazz used a big second half to put away the road-weary Brooklyn Nets, winning 122-105 in Salt Lake City. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Carolina Hurricanes Sign Former Grizzly Aaron Dell