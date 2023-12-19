Carolina Hurricanes Sign Former Grizzly Aaron Dell

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Hurricanes have addressed their goaltending concerns by signing veteran NHL and former Utah Grizzlies goalie Aaron Dell to a professional tryout contract.

Amid ongoing issues in the crease, the Hurricanes secured Dell’s services in a bid to strengthen their goaltending lineup. The former San Jose Sharks goaltender agreed to a free-agent tryout contract, marking a significant move for the Hurricanes as they aim to bolster their goaltending depth.

Aaron Dell, a seasoned NHL goaltender, brings 130 NHL games worth of experience to the Hurricanes’ roster. Dell has a 2.92 GAA and a 91 percent SAA in 9 NHL seasons.

Dell played for the Utah Grizzlies in 2013-2014 and was a standout keeper. Dell started this season by attending training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he now joins the Hurricanes in their quest for goaltending stability.

RELATED: NHL Bringing 2024 Draft To Las Vegas Sphere. League Also Says Salary Cap Will Rise In ’24

Aaron Dell And The Carolina Hurricanes

The signing comes as the Hurricanes aim to solidify their goaltending situation and address challenges faced in the crease. Dell has a history of being a solid backup who seems to always be right on the cusp of being a legit starting goalie in the NHL.

The move signifies the Hurricanes’ proactive approach to addressing team needs, particularly in the crucial goaltending position. Dell’s signing adds depth to the Hurricanes’ goaltending roster, providing additional options and experience between the pipes.

This season, the Hurricanes sit at 16-12.

Utah Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens.