UHP temporarily closed I-15 after alleged road rage incident involving a gun

CENTERVILLE — A reported road rage incident of a man pointing a gun at a woman halted traffic on Interstate 15 Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a woman reported being shot at on northbound I-15 near Parrish Lane at approximately 7:44 p.m.

Roden said the suspect was stopped by troopers near 200 North in Layton on I-15 without incident. The victim was found near the Layton Parkway overpass.

The victim told troopers that she saw two muzzle flashes as the suspect pointed a black handgun at her. Troopers say she was not hurt, and there was no evidence of bullets hitting her car.

Roden said a trooper did find a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, and the man was arrested and taken into police custody for an interview. Police believe this was a road rage incident that only escalated to the brandishing of a weapon.

UHP shut down the area where the shooting happened to search for bullet casings for about 45 minutes. Roden did not say if casings were found on the freeway.