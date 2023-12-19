On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

UHP temporarily closed I-15 after alleged road rage incident involving a gun

Dec 19, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

UHP troopers looking for shell casings on I-15 in Centerville....

UHP troopers looking for shell casings on I-15 in Centerville. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE — A reported road rage incident of a man pointing a gun at a woman halted traffic on Interstate 15 Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a woman reported being shot at on northbound I-15 near Parrish Lane at approximately 7:44 p.m.

Roden said the suspect was stopped by troopers near 200 North in Layton on I-15 without incident. The victim was found near the Layton Parkway overpass.

RELATED STORIES

The victim told troopers that she saw two muzzle flashes as the suspect pointed a black handgun at her. Troopers say she was not hurt, and there was no evidence of bullets hitting her car.

Roden said a trooper did find a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, and the man was arrested and taken into police custody for an interview. Police believe this was a road rage incident that only escalated to the brandishing of a weapon.

UHP shut down the area where the shooting happened to search for bullet casings for about 45 minutes. Roden did not say if casings were found on the freeway.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in court...

Associated Press

Florida deputy’s legal team says he didn’t have an obligation to stop Parkland school shooter

A former Florida sheriff's deputy is claiming he had no legal duty to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly six years ago, his attorney argued Monday.

1 day ago

A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked along 900 West with its overhead lights activated as officers in...

Michael Houck

Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect

A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, police say.

3 days ago

(File) - Police car....

Associated Press

Police: Man shoots woman and 3 children, takes his own life at Las Vegas apartment complex

Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child before fatally shooting himself at an apartment complex in Las Vegas.

8 days ago

In the midst of Wednesday's shooting at UNLV, one student found herself in a particularly challengi...

Isabella Martin, KTNV

Paralyzed student searches for Good Samaritan who pushed her home during UNLV shooting

A UNLV student is looking for the Good Samaritan who got her out of harm's way during the fatal school shooting.

8 days ago

Las Vegas police stand near the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Thursda...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Jay Croft and Alaa Elassar, CNN

‘Target list,’ ammo and conspiracy theories: Authorities reveal details on gunman who killed 3 UNLV faculty members

The 67-year-old career college professor who fatally shot three faculty members this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, kept a “target list” of faculty at the school and elsewhere, said authorities searching for a motive.

11 days ago

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas, student talks on his cellphone after a shooting reported on camp...

Dan Rascon and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Nervous UNLV students return to campus after fatal shooting

UNLV students and teachers describe the terrifying moments of the mass shooting that killed three faculty members on Wednesday.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

UHP temporarily closed I-15 after alleged road rage incident involving a gun