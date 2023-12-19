On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Weber State, Colorado Announce 2026 College Football Matchup

Dec 19, 2023, 2:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes agreed to a college football matchup in Boulder, Colorado in 2026.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

With the addition of the Colorado game, Weber State football’s 2026 schedule is complete.

The Wildcats will also play Northwestern State and Southern Utah before kicking off Big Sky conference play.

In 2026, Deion Sanders will be in the fourth year of a five-year contract he signed with Colorado before the 2023 season.

Following that game in September 2026, Utah, BYU, and Weber State will have all faced off against Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

About Weber State, Colorado Football In 2023

Both the Wildcats and Buffaloes had up-and-down seasons in 2023.

Weber State finished seventh in the Big Sky with a record of 6-5. Colorado held the 12th spot in the Pac-12 in its last year as a member of the conference.

The Buffaloes will be joining the Utah Utes and others in the Big 12 Conference next season.

Both WSU and CU had strong starts to the 2023 season before things started going downhill.

Weber State started 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 21 points. Colorado won its first three games and was ranked in the AP Top 25 early in the season.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

