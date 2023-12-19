On the Site:
Jazz Launch All-Star Campaign For Markkanen

Dec 19, 2023, 2:54 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have launched their All-Star campaign for Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson coinciding with the beginning of fan voting.

The Jazz also created campaigns for Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and Ochai Agbaji to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The team unveiled a retro-themed video featuring the six Jazzmen whom they hope to send to Indiana in February.

The Jazz also designed social media graphics that look like 1970s basketball cards featuring the All-Star resumes for each player.

Fan voting for the All-Star game began on Tuesday, December 19, and 7 a.m. ET.

Jazz Face Long All-Star Odds

With their rocky start to the 2023-24 campaign, the Jazz might be hard-pressed to send Markkanen, Clarkson, or Collins to the All-Star game.

Markkanen was named to his first All-Star team last season with the events being held in Utah. However, his statistics have dipped since last year’s surprise campaign, and with the Jazz well out of the Western Conference Playoff picture, he will be a longshot to receive an invite.

Though the team might be without a veteran at the All-Star game they should still have some representation in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Walker Kessler competed in the event last year while Keyonte George has made a compelling case for an invite having earned the Jazz’s starting point guard job in early November.

George ranks sixth among all rookies in points per game and is the overall leader in total assists, and assists per game.

How To Vote Jazz Players Into The All-Star Game

Jazz fans can vote for their favorite players to be selected for the All-Star game using the NBA App or at NBA.com.

Fans can vote once per day, while special “3-for-1 Days” will be held on Christmas, New Year’s Day, January 5, January 12, January 15, and January 19 when each vote submitted will be multiplied by three.

The All-Star game will be held in Indiana on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

