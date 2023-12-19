On the Site:
Future Ute Quarterback Isaac Wilson Named MaxPreps Player Of Year For State Of Utah

Dec 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Future Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson has been named the Player of the Year for the state of Utah by MaxPreps Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson led the Corner Canyon Chargers to a 6A State Title in 2023, after having committed to the Utes back in May and will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, December 20.

Wilson was named a finalist for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year Award on December 11 that went to quarterback DJ Lagway out of Texas.

Future Ute Isaac Wilson’s Impact For Corner Canyon In 2023

Wilson played in all 14 of Corner Canyon’s games in 2023 completing 254 passes of 382 for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Utah’s future quarterback was also good on his feet taking off 150 times for 1,304 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry and an additional 13 touchdowns.

Isaac Wilson’s Utah Ties, Family Football Tree

Wilson is a four-star quarterback and the son of former Ute defensive lineman Mike Wilson.

The talented local quarterback was offered by Utah in early November of 2022 and shared the news via old photos of his father in his Utes uniform.

Along with his father Mike, Wilson hails from a long line of football talent. His brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also had two other brothers, Josh and Micah who played linebacker for the Cougars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

