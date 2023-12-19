Jazz Notes: Upcoming Road Trip Could Make Or Break Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of a 3-1 week, the Utah Jazz look on to a five-game road trip in late December.

Utah is still one of the worst road teams in the NBA. With a 2-12 record away from Delta Center, only Washington and Detroit have worse road records.

Last week, the Jazz picked up their second road win of the season over the Trail Blazers in Portland.

It’s no secret that the Blazers are a bad team. However, Utah has some very winnable games during the trip.

The Jazz will face Detroit and San Antonio before returning home. The Pistons and Spurs both hold the worst record in their respective conferences.

The Jazz also face the Pelicans on the road trip. Utah beat New Orleans in back-to-back home games in late November.

The other two games are against Cleveland and Toronto. Although much tougher matchups, neither team is contending for much.

“I think this road trip has the possibility of defining the rest of the Jazz season,” Anderson said.

The Jazz’s schedule will get much harder going into the new year.

“If you look at the first two weeks of January, the Jazz have a tough schedule,” Holt said. “Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Denver, and Los Angeles just in the first two weeks.”

Keeping the ball rolling and ending 2023 strong could prove to be very important for the Jazz.

