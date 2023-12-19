On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Upcoming Road Trip Could Make Or Break Season

Dec 19, 2023, 3:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of a 3-1 week, the Utah Jazz look on to a five-game road trip in late December.

Utah is still one of the worst road teams in the NBA. With a 2-12 record away from Delta Center, only Washington and Detroit have worse road records.

Last week, the Jazz picked up their second road win of the season over the Trail Blazers in Portland.

It’s no secret that the Blazers are a bad team. However, Utah has some very winnable games during the trip.

The Jazz will face Detroit and San Antonio before returning home. The Pistons and Spurs both hold the worst record in their respective conferences.

The Jazz also face the Pelicans on the road trip. Utah beat New Orleans in back-to-back home games in late November.

The other two games are against Cleveland and Toronto. Although much tougher matchups, neither team is contending for much.

“I think this road trip has the possibility of defining the rest of the Jazz season,” Anderson said.

The Jazz’s schedule will get much harder going into the new year.

“If you look at the first two weeks of January, the Jazz have a tough schedule,” Holt said. “Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Denver, and Los Angeles just in the first two weeks.”

Keeping the ball rolling and ending 2023 strong could prove to be very important for the Jazz.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Picks Up Two Players In First Round Of 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Real Salt Lake used its 16th and 18th picks in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to add two new young pieces to the roster.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Could Jazz Get For Lauri Markkanen?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag: Today's question, should the team consider trading All-Star Lauri Markkanen?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Won’t Face Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz offered a positive update on Keyonte George before the team faces Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Future Ute Quarterback Isaac Wilson Named MaxPreps Player Of Year For State Of Utah

Future Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson has been named the Player of the Year for the state of Utah by MaxPreps Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Launch All-Star Campaign For Markkanen

The Utah Jazz launched their All-Star campaign for Lauri Markkanen on Tuesday coinciding with the beginning of fan voting.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State, Colorado Announce 2026 College Football Matchup

The Weber State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes agreed to a college football matchup in Boulder, Colorado in 2026.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Notes: Upcoming Road Trip Could Make Or Break Season