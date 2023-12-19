Keyonte George Won’t Face Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George won’t face former Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell when his team travels to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

George remains out due to left foot inflammation after leaving last week’s win over the New York Knicks.

Jordan Clarkson (hamstring) and Omer Yurtseven (illness) remain out for the Jazz against the Cavaliers.

Jazz Offer Update On Keyonte George

Though George remains out for the Jazz on the first stop of their five-game road trip, they offered a positive update on his recovery.

“Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) continues to make progress towards a return,” the team announced. “He is traveling with the team and is now participating in on-court activities.”

George hurt his foot just four minutes into the first quarter of the Jazz’s game at home against the Knicks.

For the season the guard is averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 24 appearances.

Cavaliers Down Several Key Pieces Against Jazz

The Jazz won’t be the only shorthanded team when they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Starters Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) are both expected to miss significant time after suffering injuries last week.

Former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his second season with the Cavaliers.

Despite Mitchell’s strong play, Cleveland is just 15-12 on the season and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

How To Watch Jazz And Cavaliers

The Jazz will face the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 5 pm MST in Cleveland. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



