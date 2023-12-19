On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
RSL Picks Up Two Players In First Round Of 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Dec 19, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake used its 16th and 18th picks in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to add two new young pieces to the roster.

With its first pick, RSL selected Marshall University midfielder Matthew Bell.

In Bell’s first and only year with the Herd, he started in all 19 games and scored 10 goals.

He was named to the 2022 First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference team and was the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year.

Two picks later, RSL selected Portland defender Kevin Bonilla.

Bonilla played in three seasons for the Pilots and posted 3 goals and 17 assists.

In 2022, Bonilla led the Pilots to 10 shutouts, the most for Portland since 1990.

Real Salt Lake bolstered two positions that the club already has talent in with their first-round picks.

Diego Luna, Pablo Ruiz, and Emeka Eneli are all midfielders who got consistent play time for RSL last year. Justen Glad and Brayan Vera hold down two of the defender spots.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

