ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist in ‘very critical condition’ after hitting a car, Roy City police say

Dec 19, 2023, 5:05 PM

First responders at the scene of the crash on 5528 S 1900 W in Roy....

First responders at the scene of the crash on 5528 S 1900 W in Roy. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ROY — A 34-year-old man is in the hospital after being flung from his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Roy City police spokesman Stuart Hackworth told KSL that the accident happened at 5528 S 1900 W.

Hackworth said a sedan traveling southbound turned left into a parking lot when the “bullet bike” traveling northbound on 1900 W. and hit the turning sedan.

Police say the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in “very critical condition,” according to Hackworth.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds when the crash happened. Hackworth said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

