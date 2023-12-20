Motorcyclist in ‘very critical condition’ after hitting a car, Roy City police say
Dec 19, 2023, 5:05 PM
(Utah Department of Transportation)
ROY — A 34-year-old man is in the hospital after being flung from his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.
Roy City police spokesman Stuart Hackworth told KSL that the accident happened at 5528 S 1900 W.
Hackworth said a sedan traveling southbound turned left into a parking lot when the “bullet bike” traveling northbound on 1900 W. and hit the turning sedan.
Police say the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in “very critical condition,” according to Hackworth.
Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds when the crash happened. Hackworth said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.