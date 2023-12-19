Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata Commits To BYU Football

HERRIMAN, Utah – On the eve of Signing Day, Herriman High School linebacker/edge rusher Ephraim Asiata made it official where he would be signing. That letter of intent will be headed to the offices of the BYU football program.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Asiata announced his commitment to BYU on Tuesday night.

The Herriman standout picked BYU over offers from USC, Utah, Tennessee, San Diego State, and others.

Asiata, the son of former Utah and NFL standout Matt Asiata, had 53 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries in 10 games played this past season for Herriman.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for a young man who was given by doctors a 1% chance of living after being shot in a school shooting near Hunter High School on January 13, 2022.

Asiata miraculously survived the shooting. But his football career was obviously in question.

Less then 1% to live and look what GOD DID! Mom sent this and wasn’t sure to share it But I know it will give motivation to anyone that is going through it daily. Know THIERS LOVE EVERYWHERE AND DONT GIVE UP! IM BACK!!

– Fatboy

#MyStory #GodDid #Motivate #LLTP pic.twitter.com/ubTSnSh61m — Ephraim Asiata (@AsiataEphraim44) August 10, 2023

Ephraim shared on X on November 26, 2022, that he intended to play his senior year of high school football.

“Planning on playing my senior year… Finishing what I started but with full force [emoji]. GOD GOT ME still!!! Turn me up!”

He fulfilled his goal and now sets his sights on playing college ball at BYU.

BYU has prioritized defensive players who can generate a pass rush during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Asiata has the potential to provide that when he matriculates into BYU.

Earlier this month, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, defensive coordinator Jay Hill, and defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga made an in-home visit to Asiata’s house.

What a wonderful visit by the MEN IN ROYAL BLUE… grateful for the HEAD GUY Coach Kalani and his defensive staff for coming and having dinner with our family 💙🤍 @BYUfootball #BYU #ROYAL #BLESSED #OPPORTUNITY pic.twitter.com/1nmFbVybkD — Ephraim Asiata (@AsiataEphraim44) December 4, 2023

Asiata is the 19th commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He will sign as part of the class during the early signing period on Wednesday.

