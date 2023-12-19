On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata Commits To BYU Football

Dec 19, 2023, 7:29 PM

HERRIMAN, Utah – On the eve of Signing Day, Herriman High School linebacker/edge rusher Ephraim Asiata made it official where he would be signing. That letter of intent will be headed to the offices of the BYU football program.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Asiata announced his commitment to BYU on Tuesday night.

Ephraim Asiata commits to BYU

The Herriman standout picked BYU over offers from USC, Utah, Tennessee, San Diego State, and others.

Asiata, the son of former Utah and NFL standout Matt Asiata, had 53 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries in 10 games played this past season for Herriman.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for a young man who was given by doctors a 1% chance of living after being shot in a school shooting near Hunter High School on January 13, 2022.

Asiata miraculously survived the shooting. But his football career was obviously in question.

Ephraim shared on X on November 26, 2022, that he intended to play his senior year of high school football.

“Planning on playing my senior year… Finishing what I started but with full force [emoji]. GOD GOT ME still!!! Turn me up!”

He fulfilled his goal and now sets his sights on playing college ball at BYU.

BYU has prioritized defensive players who can generate a pass rush during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Asiata has the potential to provide that when he matriculates into BYU.

Earlier this month, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, defensive coordinator Jay Hill, and defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga made an in-home visit to Asiata’s house.

Asiata is the 19th commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He will sign as part of the class during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata Commits To BYU Football