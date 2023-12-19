On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
BYU Football Wins Recruiting Battle For JUCO Lineman Sani Tuala

Dec 19, 2023, 8:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Signing Day eve was eventful for BYU football.

BYU landed a commitment from rising edge rusher Sani Tuala from Citrus College in California. Tuala announced his commitment on X.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Tuala was a hot commodity on the recruiting trail in the final weeks leading up to Signing Day. Tuala nabbed an offer from BYU in November. After receiving the opportunity from BYU, more power conference offers began rolling in.

BYU football beat out Washington and Utah for Sani Tuala

Washington, Houston, Utah, and Cal offered Tuala, leading to a heated recruiting battle for BYU to land the rising prospect.

Tuala played one year of JUCO ball at Citrus College during the 2023 season. He comes to BYU with three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Tuala is still learning the game of football.

Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen compared Tuala to former BYU star Ziggy Ansah regarding raw athleticism and upside. If Tuala comes anywhere close to Ansah, BYU just landed a steal.

Tuala’s production in his first football season was solid, with three sacks, 13 tackles, and four tackles for loss in nine games played for Citrus C.C.

Defensive line continues to be a top priority for BYU

During the home stretch to Signing Day, BYU football has prioritized the defensive line. The Cougars have added JUCO transfers Tuala, Danny Saili, and Luke Toomalatai.

BYU is up to 20 commits entering the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, December 20.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

