LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old child

Dec 19, 2023, 9:50 PM

emergency lights...

FILE: Provo police say a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old child. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The Provo Police Department says a 24-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old son.

According to the probable cause statement, the infant was taken to the hospital by his parents on Monday.

The man, who has been identified as Adam Eaton, told medical personnel that he injured the infant around 4 a.m. by pinning the infant’s arm behind his back. He said this was done in an effort to get the baby to go to back to sleep.

Eaton expressed his frustrations at the infant to authorities. The probable cause statement further states that Eaton used “quick, abrupt movements while handling the infant and when he tried to pin the infant’s arms down he heard a loud snap.”

The infant began to cry even louder than before, causing the mother to wake up. The mother told detectives that she lifted the infant’s arm and when she let go “the arm fell limp and the baby was unable to move its arm.”

While at the hospital, law enforcement personnel were informed by the attending doctor that additional scans showed several healing rib fractures.

The probable cause statement also states that the suspect admitted that he sometimes gets frustrated and will not pick up the infant as gently as he should.

Eaton was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of reckless aggravated child abuse.

Man arrested for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old child