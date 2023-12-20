FBI enters search for missing 17-year-old from North Logan

NORTH LOGAN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a teen who has been missing for over a week, family members and police confirmed Tuesday.

Cayenne Alisa Beard, 17, left her home sometime between 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 12, her family said, and outside of a sighting in Salt Lake City on Dec. 12, there have been no signs of her since, including any activity on her bank and social media accounts.

Police said that Cayenne had been using a burner phone in addition to her regular phone and that she had been apparently communicating with someone at a number that was registered to a fake name and address.

Parents Mike and Eva Weber were hopeful that the FBI was better equipped to track down some of those clues.

Family hopes the FBI can help

“Hopefully, more resources are available and it will be easier to find them, find her and whoever has her, whoever she’s with,” Eva Weber said during a Tuesday evening interview with KSL TV. “That’s the hope that we’re holding onto right now.”

The family said the lack of answers in the case had been agonizing and they were just hopeful to learn Cayenne was safe.

“You don’t want to get up in the morning because it’s a day of just waiting, but you can’t sleep at night because you just run it through your mind,” Eva Weber said.

Mike Weber underscored that he wanted Cayenne to know she was loved and missed.

“We just need to know that she’s safe no matter what she has chosen to do,” he said. “This is what the case is and we’re there for her and she is loved by a tremendous amount of people who care and love her and are willing to do whatever they need to do to make sure she comes home safely.”

Cayenne is 5-foot-1-inch with green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, according to her family.

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Park Police Department at 435-753-7600.