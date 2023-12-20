On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

FBI enters search for missing 17-year-old from North Logan

Dec 19, 2023, 10:31 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

NORTH LOGAN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a teen who has been missing for over a week, family members and police confirmed Tuesday.

Cayenne Alisa Beard, 17, left her home sometime between 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 12, her family said, and outside of a sighting in Salt Lake City on Dec. 12, there have been no signs of her since, including any activity on her bank and social media accounts.

North Logan family seeking answers into the disappearance of their daughter

Police said that Cayenne had been using a burner phone in addition to her regular phone and that she had been apparently communicating with someone at a number that was registered to a fake name and address.

Parents Mike and Eva Weber were hopeful that the FBI was better equipped to track down some of those clues.

Family hopes the FBI can help

“Hopefully, more resources are available and it will be easier to find them, find her and whoever has her, whoever she’s with,” Eva Weber said during a Tuesday evening interview with KSL TV. “That’s the hope that we’re holding onto right now.”

The family said the lack of answers in the case had been agonizing and they were just hopeful to learn Cayenne was safe.

“You don’t want to get up in the morning because it’s a day of just waiting, but you can’t sleep at night because you just run it through your mind,” Eva Weber said.

Mike Weber underscored that he wanted Cayenne to know she was loved and missed.

“We just need to know that she’s safe no matter what she has chosen to do,” he said. “This is what the case is and we’re there for her and she is loved by a tremendous amount of people who care and love her and are willing to do whatever they need to do to make sure she comes home safely.”

Cayenne is 5-foot-1-inch with green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, according to her family.

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Park Police Department  at 435-753-7600.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

There’s still time for procrastinators to find deals on their last-minute holiday shopping

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive on time to unwrap on Christmas Day.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man arrested for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old child

PROVO -- The Provo Police Department says a 24-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly breaking the arm of his 6-month-old son.

2 hours ago

The St. George Police Department was busier than normal on Monday with two major incidents. (KSL TV...

Alex Cabrero

After several incidents, many people in St. George are wondering if crime is on the rise?

There is no doubt the St. George area is growing. Any resident can tell you their concerns about the rapid growth when it comes to traffic, water, and rising affordability.

3 hours ago

Operation Underground Railroad has filed counterclaims against Celeste Borys, who has accused found...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Operation Underground Railroad files counterclaims against Tim Ballard accuser

Operation Underground Railroad has filed counterclaims against a woman and her husband who claim the anti-trafficking organization failed to respond to reports of sexual assault alleged against founder and former CEO Tim Ballard.

4 hours ago

LOGAN -- Cache County often captures some of the worst air in the country. That's due to it being s...

Mike Anderson

Cache County inversions capture high levels of ammonia pollution

Thanks to the geography and agriculture industry in Cache Valley, the area often has the highest levels of ammonia-based air pollution in the country.

5 hours ago

One of the Cottonwood Connect ski shuttles at the Utah Transit Authority Holladay Park and Ride lot...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Connect shuttles return for 2023-24 ski season

The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is returning on Friday for the 2023-24 ski season.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

FBI enters search for missing 17-year-old from North Logan