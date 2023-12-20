BYU Signing Day Live Tracker: Commitments, Analysis, Updates
Dec 20, 2023, 12:01 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is getting set for what should be an eventful Signing Day.
KSL Sports will have updates throughout the day with the latest commitments, news, analysis, and updates from all the movements for BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.
BYU Football Signing Day Updates
BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake will address the media at 11:30 a.m. (MT). Tonight at 8 p.m. (MT), BYU Insider Mitch Harper will recap everything from Signing Day with a live broadcast on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces.
BYU Football Class of 2024 Commits
Entering Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Therrian Alexander III | CB | Southwest DeKalb High School (GA)
- Ephraim Asiata | LB | Herriman High School (UT)
- Siosefa Brown | ATH | Highland High School (UT)
- Dallin Johnson | DT | Springville High School (UT)
- Jonathan Kabeya | ATH | Byron Nelson High School (TX)
- Brody Laga | K | Mountain Ridge High School (UT)
- Matthias Leach | S | Chisholm Trail High School (TX)
- Blake Lowe | ATH | Chaparral High School (CA)
- Noah Lugo | QB | Eaton High School (TX)
- Jett Nelson | ATH | American Fork High School (UT)
- Thomas Prassas | S | Basha High School (AZ)
- Adney Reid | ATH | Spanish Fork/Australia
- Danny Saili | DT | Hutchinson C.C. (KS)
- Carson Su’esu’e | ATH | Granger High School (UT)
- Ryner Swanson | TE | Laguna Beach High School (CA)
- Luke Toomalatai | DT | Long Beach City College (CA)
- Sani Tuala | EDGE | Citrus College (CA)
- Devoux Tuataga | EDGE | Cedar Valley High School (UT)
- Ikinasio Tupou | OT | Palo Alto High School (CA)
- Enoch Watson | QB | American Leadership Academy (AZ)
Transfer Portal Commitments entering Signing Day
- Marque Collins | CB | Weber State
- Jack Kelly | EDGE | Weber State
- Sam Vander Haar | P | Pitt
