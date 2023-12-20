BYU Signing Day Live Tracker: Commitments, Analysis, Updates

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is getting set for what should be an eventful Signing Day.

KSL Sports will have updates throughout the day with the latest commitments, news, analysis, and updates from all the movements for BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.

BYU Football Signing Day Updates

Keep checking back here for live updates throughout the day.

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake will address the media at 11:30 a.m. (MT). Tonight at 8 p.m. (MT), BYU Insider Mitch Harper will recap everything from Signing Day with a live broadcast on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces.

BYU Football Class of 2024 Commits

Entering Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Transfer Portal Commitments entering Signing Day

Marque Collins | CB | Weber State

Jack Kelly | EDGE | Weber State

Sam Vander Haar | P | Pitt

