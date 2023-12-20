On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football 2024 Early Signing Day Tracker

Dec 20, 2023, 7:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Early Signing Day is upon us once more and Utah football is once again excited about the potential of the class they are bringing in for 2024.

The Utes look to welcome in (as of this writing) 14 hard commits from the high school ranks as well as four transfers with the possibility of some surprises as well.

Of those 14 high school commits, five hail from the state of Utah with the Utes landing the No.1, No.3, No.4, No.6, and No.26 prospects out of the Beehive State.

Additionally, Utah is welcoming back another in-state prospect via the transfer portal.

Utah will also welcome in four recruits from California, three from Texas, one from Arizona, and one from Nevada.

So far, the 2024 recruiting class consists of seven defensive backs, two receivers, one quarterback, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman, one linebacker, and one special teams player.

We will update this tracker as the day rolls along so that you know when Utah has received letters of intent from their future Utes.

Utah Football 2024 Signing Class

(Bold Indicates Letter Of Intent Has Been Received)

Utah Football 2024 Transfer Portal Signees

*Not yet ranked, expected industry star-rating

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Signing Day Live Tracker: Commitments, Analysis, Updates

Stay up-to-speed on everything surrounding BYU football Signing Day.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Looking For Strong Finish On Early Signing Day

Signing Day for BYU football should have more entertainment value than in recent years.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last Second Three Ends Southern Utah Upset Bid In Bozeman

A pair of missed free throws in the final seconds proved to be the undoing of Southern Utah in an 89-88 overtime loss at Montana State.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Wins Recruiting Battle For JUCO Lineman Sani Tuala

Sani Tuala from Citrus College commits to the Cougars.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata Commits To BYU Football

BYU lands commitment from Herriman High LB Ephraim Asiata.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Picks Up Two Players In First Round Of 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Real Salt Lake used its 16th and 18th picks in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to add two new young pieces to the roster.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Football 2024 Early Signing Day Tracker