Utah Football 2024 Early Signing Day Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY – Early Signing Day is upon us once more and Utah football is once again excited about the potential of the class they are bringing in for 2024.

The Utes look to welcome in (as of this writing) 14 hard commits from the high school ranks as well as four transfers with the possibility of some surprises as well.

Of those 14 high school commits, five hail from the state of Utah with the Utes landing the No.1, No.3, No.4, No.6, and No.26 prospects out of the Beehive State.

Additionally, Utah is welcoming back another in-state prospect via the transfer portal.

Utah will also welcome in four recruits from California, three from Texas, one from Arizona, and one from Nevada.

So far, the 2024 recruiting class consists of seven defensive backs, two receivers, one quarterback, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman, one linebacker, and one special teams player.

We will update this tracker as the day rolls along so that you know when Utah has received letters of intent from their future Utes.

Utah Football 2024 Signing Class

(Bold Indicates Letter Of Intent Has Been Received)

Utah Football 2024 Transfer Portal Signees

John Henry Daley, Three-Star Edge Transfer From BYU

Kenan Johnson, Three-Star Cornerback Transfer From Georgia Tech

Carsen Ryan, Four-Star Tight End Transfer From UCLA

Anthony Woods, *Four-Star Running Back Transfer From Idaho

*Not yet ranked, expected industry star-rating

