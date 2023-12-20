BYU Football Adds Former Utah Signee Viliami Pouha

PROVO, Utah – BYU football adds a former Utah Utes signee to its 2024 recruiting class.

Viliami Pouha, the son of BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Pouha, is now signed to play for the Cougars. Pouha made his flip official on Wednesday morning during Signing Day.

Pouha has been serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that has spanned the past three football seasons. He was a recruit out of Bingham High School in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Coming out of Bingham High School, Pouha had offers from Utah, UNLV, and Washington State.

When Pouha signed with Utah out of Bingham, his father was an assistant coach on the Utah Utes staff.

Viliami Pouha prepped at Bingham High School

During his senior season at Bingham, played amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Pouha had 56 tackles and 10 sacks.

BYU has made the defensive line a top priority down the stretch run to National Signing Day. Since the calendar turned to December, BYU has picked up commitments from five players who will play either as an edge rusher or along the interior of the defensive line.

Pouha will have five years to complete four seasons of eligibility during his college football career.

Wednesday was the first day in the early signing period for athletes to sign letters of intent. The early signing period runs until Friday, December 22, 2023.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL Newsradio.

