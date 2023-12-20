Utah State Aggies Football National Signing Day Tracker

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football is set for National Signing Day with a class that hopes to maintain the momentum of three consecutive bowl appearances.

The incoming class is expected to bolster a strong returning group of 2023 key contributors who have already announced their intention to return in the fall of 2024.

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

