KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Aggies Football National Signing Day Tracker

Dec 20, 2023, 9:39 AM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football is set for National Signing Day with a class that hopes to maintain the momentum of three consecutive bowl appearances.

The incoming class is expected to bolster a strong returning group of 2023 key contributors who have already announced their intention to return in the fall of 2024.

RELATED: Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior

RELATED: Utah State Players Announce Return For 2024 Football Season

RELATED STORIES

Follow National Signing Day With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

