Utah State Aggies Football National Signing Day Tracker
Dec 20, 2023, 9:39 AM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football is set for National Signing Day with a class that hopes to maintain the momentum of three consecutive bowl appearances.
The incoming class is expected to bolster a strong returning group of 2023 key contributors who have already announced their intention to return in the fall of 2024.
RELATED: Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@TateKjar #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/hD6jVqXjNv
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔 @EjFisk4 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/3sbaV6q0Ha
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔 @CamdenJury #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/YjpsRKZcn6
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@CarlUpNext2021 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/Y8KgcjQUWW
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
RELATED: Utah State Players Announce Return For 2024 Football Season
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@putpteti #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/xcRYB32hr6
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@Mwilliams535 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/hGnJII82gU
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@pele_jared #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/F78YDbv5Gr
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@jadon_pearson39 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/QBO50i052D
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔 @graysonbrousse1 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/r4huMFMwwW
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔@spencerpetras #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/9bsxDERciU
— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
Follow National Signing Day With KSL Sports
USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.
Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).
Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.