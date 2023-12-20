Timpview’s Tei Nacua Follows Family Legacy Committing To BYU

PROVO, Utah – Tei Nacua continues the tradition of the Nacua family playing for BYU football.

The Timpview wide receiver announced his decision on Signing Day on X.

“I want to thank my Father in heaven, my mother and my siblings for creating a path for me to continue playing football and further my education at the next level, continuing the dream my father started with my older siblings not realizing that us younger boys would follow the legacy… Can’t wait to see y’all in LES. #Gocougz #NacuaStrong”

Tei Nacua is the younger brother to former BYU stars Puka, Kai, and Samson Nacua. Isaiah Nacua was also once a BYU signee during the Bronco Mendenhall era.

Older brother Puka is a rookie sensation with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

The younger Nacua wasn’t as heralded of a recruit as older brother Puka; he followed more of a path like Samson. Tei received offers from Utah State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Washington State, and Utah. But he still performed at a high level for Timpview.

He had a star performance during the Utah High School Playoffs last month against Olympus in the semifinals. Nacua finished his senior season at Timpview with 66 receptions for 974 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Nacua is the first wide receiver commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class that has leaned heavily on defensive players down the home stretch.

Nacua is the 21st overall prospect in the state of Utah for the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

