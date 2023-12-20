Family On Three: Utah Football Adds Another Elliss

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah football team added another member of the Elliss family to the team. Elijah Elliss is committed to be a Ute.

Elliss is a defensive end from Farmington, Utah. He played high school football at Layton Christian Academy where he is listed as both a tight end and defensive end.

He was committed to the University of Idaho but announced the was committing the day before signing day.

The Elliss Football Dynasty

Elliss a very familiar name to Utah football fans. First you have the king, Elijah’s dad, Luther Elliss, who is one of the greatest Utes of all time.

And more recently the name brings to mind Elijah’s older brother Jonah who earned consensus All-American status this past football season.

Utah Football: National Signing Day 2024

You can keep track of all of Utah’s signing day activity here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.