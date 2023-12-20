Video shows criminals’ getaway car stolen while they were robbing a business

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three criminals were bested by another criminal when their getaway car was stolen while they were robbing a check-cashing business, police say.

The Commerce City Police Department said on X, (formerly Twitter) that officers apprehended two of three masked and armed suspects after they robbed a Hi Lo Check Cashing.

Police said the suspects robbed the business which sits at the 7200 block of Monaco just before 11 a.m.

Shortly after, police shared an update that stated, “In an unexpected and ironic twist: while the trio was robbing the business a 4th criminal stole their getaway vehicle….which could have already been stolen. We don’t know.”

In an unexpected and ironic twist: while the trio was robbing the business, a 4th criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which could have already been stolen. We don’t know. If we get a good description, we’ll share it here. https://t.co/GRc06asMYi — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 16, 2023

Security footage shows the trio pulling up to the business and exiting a car that they appear to leave running. Then an individual near the parking lot runs over to the car and pulls away in it.

Due to popular demand… here it is: Video of criminals being bested by a criminal. While robbing a check cashing place, 3 armed suspects had their getaway vehicle stolen by a 4th suspect. We can’t make this stuff up, folks. pic.twitter.com/76LCrTXSZv — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 20, 2023