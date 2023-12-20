On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tips to keep you safe when ice fishing this winter

Dec 20, 2023, 12:45 PM

Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. (Utah Division of Wildli...

Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months.

If you do go, however, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

The basics

If you are going to be out on a lake during the winter months, staying warm is important. The DWR recommends dressing in layers and have all the necessary equipment to stay warm.

Additionally, if you bring children, it’s not a bad idea to have something warm to eat or drink, such as soup or hot cocoa.

Another danger of ice fishing is the potential of falling through the ice. The DWR advices not to step onto the ice unless it is at least 4 inches thick.

The DWR also offers additional tips when considering the thickness of the ice.

  • The thickness can fluctuate across a lake.
  • Don’t assume the thickness is the same for the entire lake.
  • Large groups of people and equipment should not be in small areas – spread the weight out.

Large groups of people and equipment should not be in small areas – spread the weight out. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Trina Hedrick, DWR sportfish coordinator, also offers some other safety suggestions that could save a life.

“As a basic precaution, you should also purchase and always wear ice safety picks, which can help you get out of the water if you fall through the ice,” she said in a news release. “I’d also recommend taking a throw rope with you, and it’s always a good idea to have someone else with you when ice fishing.”

Additional safety tips can be found by clicking here.

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Other things to know about ice fishing

In addition to staying safe, it’s also important to follow the law when ice fishing.

The most common mistakes that DWR conservations officers encounter are:

  • License violations
  • Fish caught exceed the legal limit

“Quite often, ice fishing is so good that people can forget about the regulations and take too many fish,” DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge said in a news release. “If you are lucky enough to experience one of those kinds of fishing trips, please remember the rules so other anglers can enjoy that same kind of day later on.”

For a map of where to go fishing around the state, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Early concept work of the proposed MLB stadium in Fairpark....

Karah Brackin

Community coalition pushes for MLB team in Fairpark neighborhood

Local leaders are pushing forward with their MLB plans for Utah with a proposed site for the stadium.

43 minutes ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and presents

It's Wednesday, which means KSL TV's Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky drivers with free $50 gas cards and some Christmas presents!

1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks at the Ken Garff Esports Spring Celebration 2023 at the Jon M. Hun...

Hanna Seariac

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson weighs in on whether Colorado court ruling on Trump will affect Utah

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted a video to X explaining that she does not believe the Colorado Supreme Court ruling will affect Utah elections.

2 hours ago

In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wildlife officials release five gray wolves ...

Jesse Bedayn

Colorado releases first 5 wolves in reintroduction plan approved by voters to chagrin of ranchers

Wildlife officials have released five gray wolves into a remote forest in Colorado, kicking off a voter-approved reintroduction program.

6 hours ago

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

There’s still time for procrastinators to find deals on their last-minute holiday shopping

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive on time to unwrap on Christmas Day.

14 hours ago

The FBI has joined the search of a missing teen from North Logan. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

FBI enters search for missing 17-year-old from North Logan

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a teen who has been missing for over a week, family members and police confirmed Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Tips to keep you safe when ice fishing this winter