Real Salt Lake To Open 2024 Season Against Messi, Inter Miami FC

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake fanatics can start planning for next season today after the Claret and Cobalt released its 2024 MLS schedule.

Real Salt Lake and Major League Soccer announced its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, December 20.

The seven-month MLS regular season is set to open for RSL when they travel to Miami for a matchup with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC on Wednesday, February 21.

RSL plays back-to-back road matches before opening the 2024 slate at Rio Tinto Stadium against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, March 2.

Each MLS team will play 34 regular season games, evenly split between 17 home and road matches.

2024 Real Salt Lake Schedule

February

Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Inter Miami FC

Saturday, Feb. 24 @ St. Louis CITY FC

March

Saturday, March 2 vs. LAFC

Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado Rapids

Saturday, March 23 @ Vancouver Whitecaps

Saturday, March 30 vs. St. Louis CITY FC

April

Saturday, April 6 @ Minnesota United

Saturday, April 13 vs. Columbus Crew SC

Saturday, April 20 @ Chicago Fire

Saturday, April 27 @ Philadelphia Union

May

Saturday, May 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, May 11 @ LA Galaxy

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, May 18 vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, May 25 @ FC Dallas

Wednesday, May 29 @ Seattle Sounders FC

June

Saturday, June 1 vs. Austin FC

Saturday, June 15 @ CF Montreal

Wednesday, June 19 @ Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, June 22 vs. LA Galaxy

July

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, July 13 @ Portland Timbers FC

Wednesday, July 17 @ LAFC

Saturday, July 20 @ Colorado Rapids

MLS play will take a month off for Leagues Cup play from July 26, 2024, through August 25, 2024.

August

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, August 31 vs. New England Revolution

September

Saturday, Sept. 14 @ Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Portland Timbers FC

Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Austin FC

October

Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, Oct. 5 @ San Jose Earthquake

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The MLS Cup Playoff race is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 23, and go through Saturday, December 7 for the MLS Cup Final.

