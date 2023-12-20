On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Keanu Hill Makes Position Change For 2024 Season

Dec 20, 2023, 1:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football veteran Keanu Hill is returning to the Cougars in 2024.

But he won’t be lining up with the wide receivers.

Keanu Hill will compete at tight end in 2024

Hill is going to be a tight end for BYU in 2024.

The move was announced during BYU’s Signing Day press conference. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick noted that the “most important recruiting thing” the offense did was retain players.

Part of that retention includes Keanu Hill, who will be part of the BYU program for a sixth season.

The Bedford, Texas native has been in the BYU program since 2019. He could return in 2024 due to the extra year of eligibility given by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill played eight games during the 2023 season, finishing with 12 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown grab.

When Roderick was asked a follow-up on why Hill was switched to tight end, Roderick replied, “Just playmaking ability at that position. Keanu has been a great playmaker for us in his career.”

Hill dealt with injuries during the 2023 BYU football season

Hill’s availability was limited during the 2023 season. He dealt with an injury that kept him out during the final weeks of fall camp. Then, he was out for a month when BYU faced the thick of its inaugural Big 12 schedule.

“He struggled a little bit with an injury to his shin, dealing with sort of a stress fracture type of injury in his shin that slowed him down all season. The guy’s so tough. He kept trying to play every week and never really fully got going the way he has in the past.”

Hill steps into a tight end unit with an opportunity to earn immediate playing time. Veteran Isaac Rex has moved on to pursue a career in the NFL.

The Cougars also return heralded redshirt freshman Jackson Bowers. Mata’ava Ta’ase and Ray Paulo also return but were primarily used in run plays last year.

On Wednesday, BYU got an official signature from heralded four-star recruit Ryner Swanson out of Laguna Beach, California. Swanson, who is only 17 years old, will enroll at BYU next month and compete for playing time at tight end, then leave for a Latter-day Saint mission in 2025.

Along with all of the player activity, BYU still needs to hire a tight ends coach after dismissing longtime assistant Steve Clark last month.

Roderick continued on Hill, “He’s 6-4, 225 to 230 pounds on any given day. And he has to fight to keep his weight down. We just felt like, with our depth at wide receiver, why fight it? Just let yourself get up to 235 to 240, and he’s already one of our best blockers on the whole team at any position. So we feel like moving him to tight end just makes perfect sense.”

Hill has appeared in 45 games and started in 16 during his five seasons at BYU. So far in his career, he’s hauled in 73 receptions for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brayden Keim returning for one more year

Along with Keanu Hill, BYU is getting offensive tackle Brayden Keim back for one more season, Roderick confirmed. Keim started nine games at offensive tackle for BYU during the 2023 season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart

Utah State has made a handful of changes along the depth chart as the Aggies prepare to take on Georgia State.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football, Northwestern Give Back In Las Vegas Bowl Week Activity

Utah football and Northwestern teamed up to spread a little joy in one of the lead up activities to the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Officials Hope MLB Expansion Would Be Part Of Utah’s Tourism Ecosystem

Big League Utah is taking the next step in showing MLB leadership they have what it takes to be the site of future expansion. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Officials Hope MLB Expansion Would Be Part Of Utah’s Tourism Ecosystem

Big League Utah is taking the next step in showing MLB leadership they have what it takes to be the site of future expansion. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Grizzlies Look To Turn It Around After Not Meeting Preseason Expectations

The Utah Grizzlies are a good hockey team, on paper anyway.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Vs. Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl

The Pac-12 meets the Big Ten in the Las Vegas Bowl this year. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen so you can stay caught up.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU’s Keanu Hill Makes Position Change For 2024 Season