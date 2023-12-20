Blake Anderson Pleased With Utah State’s National Signing Day Additions

LOGAN, Utah – It’s been a productive early National Signing Day for the Utah State football program as the Aggies restock the cupboards for 2024 and beyond.

USU head coach Blake Anderson joined KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the Aggies’ commitments on National Signing Day 2023.

“I’m super pleased with how we got to today,” Anderson said. “It could have gone way differently.”

Besides a quarterback that flipped commitments to Michigan State in recent days, Anderson cited a series of player commitments in recent weeks for helping in the recruiting process.

“I thought we were really fortunate to hang onto the class that we did… To be able to have our key players come out very early in the process and commit to staying, that was huge… Unless somebody comes in and shocks me, the rest of our roster is going to stay intact. It did impact some of these guys decisions who chose to sign with us today and I think it had a huge impact in the locker room in general.”

The Aggies announced 19 total signees in Anderson’s fourth recruiting class. The class is comprised of four prep athletes, eight junior college transfers, and seven four-year transfers.

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23. The game will be at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

