Bronco Mendenhall Finalizes New Mexico Staff With Lots Of BYU Connections

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall is settling into his new role as the headman at New Mexico.

On Wednesday, Mendenhall finalized his coaching staff in Albuquerque. When you scan the list of the coaches, many of which have BYU connections.

Officially … it’s official!!! Bronco Mendenhall’s 2024 staff is complete!!!! They bring to the table… Championship Experience

Power 5 Experience

Professional and Overall Development

Drive

Determination

Hunger Complete Release: https://t.co/f8crqk3k6j#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/syf6VP39dB — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 20, 2023

Bronco Mendenhall hires BYU analyst Jan Jorgensen to New Mexico staff

The most notable addition directly impacting the current BYU program is former Cougar great Jan Jorgensen being hired to coach the UNM edge rushers.

Jorgensen was an analyst for BYU’s staff the past two seasons, working with the defensive ends.

He was also a graduate assistant for a year under Bronco Mendenhall at BYU in 2015, then two seasons with Kalani Sitake from 2016-17.

Jorgensen became the Mountain West Conference’s all-time sack leader as a defensive end for BYU when Mendenhall was the head coach.

Mendenhall also hired BYU’s Director of Football Operations Patrick Hickman. He rejoins Mendenhall to be the UNM Chief of Staff.

Those are the only two coaches Mendenhall hired from BYU’s 2023 staff.

Former BYU players, coaches play key roles on New Mexico’s staff

Beyond those additions, there are many coaches with BYU connections.

Mendenhall’s coordinators worked at BYU in the past.

Nick Howell is tabbed as the New Mexico defensive coordinator, while Jason Beck, previously at Syracuse, is the Lobos new offensive coordinator. Howell was a defensive coordinator for BYU in 2014. Beck, a former quarterback for the Cougars, was the QB coach on Mendenhall’s staff in Provo.

Other coaches with BYU ties on New Mexico’s staff include former BYU linebacker Shane Hunter, who will coach linebackers and special teams for the Lobos.

Former BYU offensive lineman Famika Anae is the son of former BYU OC Robert Anae.

Then, finally, former BYU wide receiver Micah Simon will coach New Mexico’s receivers.

At the end of Simon’s playing days at BYU in 2019, he said he had a goal of getting into college coaching.

