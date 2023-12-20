On the Site:
Utah State Football Announces 19 Player Early Signing Day Class

Dec 20, 2023, 2:07 PM

LOGAN, Utah – It has been a fruitful early National Signing Day for Utah State as Blake Anderson and staff look to build on the program’s third-straight bowl appearance.

USU announced it has added 19 total players on Wednesday, December 20. Of the 19 players, 13 will enroll for spring semester classes at Utah State.

“We’ve got to raise the level of competition in every room,” head coach Blake Anderson told KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday afternoon. “I think today’s signing class was a great step in that direction.”

In-state prep signees Tate Kjar (wide receiver – Corner Canyon) and Grayson Brousseau (tight end – Lehi) highlight four high school recruits.

“We always want to start at home,” Anderson said of the in-state signings. “They were no-brainers to us. They fit us so well. We’re excited about them.”

USU also added eight players from the junior college ranks and seven transfers out of four-year institutions.

11 of the 19 players are on the defensive side of the ball.

Utah and California produced five signees each. USU also signed three players from Arizona, two from Texas, and one each from Florida, Georgia, Hawai’i, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Ohio.

Utah State is expected to finalize its complete 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, February 7.

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23. The game will be at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

