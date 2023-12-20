How To Watch Utah Vs. Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl
Dec 20, 2023, 2:15 PM
LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 meets the Big Ten in the Las Vegas Bowl this year as the Utah Utes hope to win their last bowl game before moving to the Big 12 in 2024.
Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to the Las Vegas Bowl so you can stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Las Vegas Bowl football game
The Utes and Wildcats will end their 2023 season in Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, December 23.
All you need to know for the @LasVegasBowl 🃏
🆚 Northwestern
🗓️ Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
⏰ 5:30PM MT
📺 ABC
📍 @AllegiantStadm
🎟️ https://t.co/3UfH2E1YTJ
🏨 https://t.co/Y7PeMPchw0 #GoUtes | @Utah_Football https://t.co/8XLejxOGuo
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 19, 2023
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Northwestern football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against Northwestern will be televised on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
Vegas Baby, Vegas. 🏈🏆 #LVBowl | #Vegas | #BowlSeason | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/DjQSGkI5Ww
— SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 19, 2023
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A Pregame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone
Online
Mobile
