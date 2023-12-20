On the Site:
How To Watch Utah Vs. Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl

Dec 20, 2023, 2:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 meets the Big Ten in the Las Vegas Bowl this year as the Utah Utes hope to win their last bowl game before moving to the Big 12 in 2024.

Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to the Las Vegas Bowl so you can stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Las Vegas Bowl football game

The Utes and Wildcats will end their 2023 season in Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, December 23.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Northwestern football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Northwestern will be televised on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

Sling TV

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ABC App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

