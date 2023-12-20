On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Utah Football, Northwestern Give Back In Las Vegas Bowl Week Activity

Dec 20, 2023, 3:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Before they put the proverbial boxing gloves on, Utah football and Northwestern teamed up to spread a little joy in one of the lead-up activities to the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Utes and Wildcats went to Opportunity Village– a non-profit located in Las Vegas, Nevada dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults with intellectual and related disabilities.

In the photos released by the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, fans can see their teams spending time with Opportunity Village participants shooting some hoops, hanging out with the Pink Panther, and of course getting some selfies in.

2023 Las Vegas Bowl Events

One of the best parts of bowl games are the events the players, coaches, and staff members get to participate in as a reward for having a good football season. The Utes will be in for a week’s worth of fun, relaxation and of course, hard work to prepare for their game at the end of the week.

  • Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19- Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner.
  • Wednesday, December 20- Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception.
  • Thursday, December 21- Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco.
  • Friday, December 22- Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas.
  • Saturday, December 23- Pregame Fan Fest, Las Vegas Bowl XXXII.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Football, Northwestern Give Back In Las Vegas Bowl Week Activity