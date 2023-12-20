On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ and a celestial snow globe sparkle in new, starry NASA images

Dec 20, 2023, 3:52 PM

A new composite image showcases the “Christmas Tree Cluster” of young stars located about 2,500...

A new composite image showcases the “Christmas Tree Cluster” of young stars located about 2,500 light-years away from Earth. (NASA)

(NASA)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY STRICKLAND, CNN


CNN

(CNN) New images captured by two of NASA’s space telescopes showcase how the light from young stars can deck the cosmos with holiday cheer.

Groupings of stars resembling a Christmas tree aglow with lights and a scintillating snow globe shine in new observations taken by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope, respectively.

NGC 2264, which is about 2,500 light-years from Earth, is also called the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” where a group of young stars surrounded by the gaseous cloud of a nebula call to mind a cosmic evergreen decorated with twinkling lights.

The stars are between 1 million and 5 million years old, and vary in size — some are smaller and some larger than our sun. The new composite image, rotated clockwise by 160 degrees so that the top of the tree is upright, includes different wavelengths of light detected by Chandra as well as ground-based surveys.

In an animated version of the image, blinking blue and white lights represent the X-ray light from young stars detected by Chandra. Meanwhile, the cloud of gas resembling the festive tree glows in green optical light, as seen with the National Science Foundation’s WIYN 0.9-meter telescope on Kitt Peak in the Arizona-Sonoran Desert.

White stars gleaming throughout the image were revealed by observations in infrared light with the Two Micron All Sky Survey, which operated between 1997 and 2001. Studying young stars such as those within the Christmas Tree Cluster offers insight into their volatile nature. Young stars can release strong flares more powerful than those of our sun, and astronomers are still investigating the phenomena.

A starry snow globe

One billion stars twinkle within the dwarf galaxy UGC 8091, which is 7 million light-years away. (NASA)

One billion stars twinkle within the dwarf galaxy UGC 8091, which is 7 million light-years away. (NASA)

The Hubble Space Telescope had to search a little farther to find a celestial winter wonderland. Hubble observed the billion stars that sparkle within a dwarf galaxy named UGC 8091, which is 7 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation.

The galactic arrangement of the stars looks a bit like hopelessly tangled strings of lights that were hastily put away at the end of a holiday season. The disorder is a result of UGC 8091 being an irregular galaxy that lacks the structured appearance of a spiral or elliptical galaxy.

No two irregular galaxies look the same, and they appear in a range of sizes and shapes. An irregular galaxy’s shape can be the result of interactions with other galaxies, as well as internal turbulence caused by celestial objects such as exploding stars.

Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys observed  UGC 8091 in different wavelengths of light. The data was collected between 2006 and 2021.

The blue light revealed in a composite image from these observations comes from newborn stars, while the glowing pink-red splotches may be hydrogen molecules that have heated after interacting with the light from the young, energetic stars. Meanwhile, other gleaming features in the image include older stars and distant background galaxies.

Dwarf galaxies were common early in the history of the universe and eventually merged to create larger, more structured galaxies. Astronomers can learn about galactic evolution by studying distant dwarf galaxies and their stars.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks onstage during a product launch event at Apple's headquarters in Cupertin...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Apple to halt sales of some Apple Watches in US

Apple is pausing the sales of Apple Watches in the US, following an ongoing legal dispute over an intellectual property dispute.

2 days ago

Customers use self-checkout kiosks at Stew Leonard's grocery store in Paramus, N.J., Wednesday, Dec...

Anne D’Innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning

The promise of self-checkout was alluring: Customers could avoid long lines by scanning and bagging their own items, workers could be freed of doing those monotonous tasks themselves and retailers could save on labor costs.

2 days ago

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has experienced a computer glitch that’s causing a bit of a communi...

Ashley Strickland

Voyager 1 stops communicating with Earth

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has experienced a computer glitch that’s causing a bit of a communication breakdown between the 46-year-old probe and its mission team on Earth.

5 days ago

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while...

Shelby Lofton

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

7 days ago

A Geminid meteor is seen streaking across the sky at the Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China in...

Taylor Nicioli

The Geminids could send hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky this week

Skygazers will soon have the chance to see dozens of meteors streaking across the sky as the yearly Geminid meteor shower reaches its cresendo.

7 days ago

FILE: A view of the interior of a Tesla Model X at a Tesla showroom on March 01, 2019 in San Franci...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ and a celestial snow globe sparkle in new, starry NASA images