Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State has made a handful of changes along the depth chart as the Aggies prepare to take on Georgia State.

USU will face the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 23.

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State FIPB Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Levi Williams

McCae Hillstead

Zeke Payne

Running Back

Davon Booth

-OR- Robert Briggs

– OR – Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Colby Bowman

Ryder MacGillivray

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias III

Cole Motes

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Aloali’i Maui

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Right Tackle

Teague Anderson

Cole Motes

Utah State FIPB Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

John Ward Defensive Tackle Seni Tuiaki Poukesi Vakauta Clifton Mosely Jr. Defensive Tackle Hale Motu'apuaka Sir Mells

Bo Maile

Defensive End

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Logan Pili

Cornerback

JD Drew

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Anthony Switzer

Free Safety

Simeon Harris

Ike Larsen

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Jaylen Martin

Utah State FIPB Specialists Depth Chart

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Place Kicker

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Cooper Jones

Terrell Vaughn

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

