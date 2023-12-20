Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart
Dec 20, 2023, 4:01 PM
BOISE, Idaho – Utah State has made a handful of changes along the depth chart as the Aggies prepare to take on Georgia State.
USU will face the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 23.
Bold denotes the 2022 starter
Utah State FIPB Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
Levi Williams
Zeke Payne
Running Back
Davon Booth
-OR- Robert Briggs
– OR – Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Ryder MacGillivray
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias III
Cole Motes
Left Guard
Wyatt Bowles
Wade Meacham
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Aloali’i Maui
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Right Tackle
Teague Anderson
Cole Motes
Utah State FIPB Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Sir Mells
Bo Maile
Defensive End
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
MJ Tafisi Jr.
Cole Joyce
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Logan Pili
Cornerback
JD Drew
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Anthony Switzer
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Ike Larsen
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Jaylen Martin
Utah State FIPB Specialists Depth Chart
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
Ryan Marks
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Cooper Jones
Terrell Vaughn
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Kyrese Rowan
USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.
Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).
Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.
