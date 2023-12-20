On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart

Dec 20, 2023, 4:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State has made a handful of changes along the depth chart as the Aggies prepare to take on Georgia State.

USU will face the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 23.

RELATED: How To Watch USU Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB

RELATED: Utah State Football Announces 19 Player Early Signing Day Class

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State FIPB Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Expected To Start Famous Idaho Potato Bowl For USU

McCae Hillstead

Zeke Payne

RELATED: Levi Williams Gives Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

Running Back

Davon Booth

-OR- Robert Briggs

– OR – Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Utah State Increases Lead With Faison’s Second-Half Rushing TD

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

RELATED: USU Players Announce Return For 2024 Football Season

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Colby Bowman

Ryder MacGillivray

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

RELATED: Utah State Football Announces 19 Player Early Signing Day Class

Tight End

Josh Sterzer 

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias III

Cole Motes

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Aloali’i Maui

Tavo Motu’apuaka

RELATED: Utah State Aggies Football National Signing Day Tracker

Right Tackle

Teague Anderson

Cole Motes

Utah State FIPB Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

RELATED: Sophomore Defensive Tackle Makes House Call For Utah State

Poukesi Vakauta

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Sir Mells

Bo Maile

Defensive End

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

RELATED: USU Linebacker Named Phil Steele All-American

Cole Joyce

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Logan Pili

Cornerback

JD Drew

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Anthony Switzer

RELATED: Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Free Safety

Simeon Harris

Ike Larsen

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Jaylen Martin

Utah State FIPB Specialists Depth Chart

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Place Kicker

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: Anderson Pleased With USU’s Early Signing Day Additions

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Cooper Jones

Terrell Vaughn

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football, Northwestern Give Back In Las Vegas Bowl Week Activity

Utah football and Northwestern teamed up to spread a little joy in one of the lead up activities to the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Officials Hope MLB Expansion Would Be Part Of Utah’s Tourism Ecosystem

Big League Utah is taking the next step in showing MLB leadership they have what it takes to be the site of future expansion. 

48 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Officials Hope MLB Expansion Would Be Part Of Utah’s Tourism Ecosystem

Big League Utah is taking the next step in showing MLB leadership they have what it takes to be the site of future expansion. 

48 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Grizzlies Look To Turn It Around After Not Meeting Preseason Expectations

The Utah Grizzlies are a good hockey team, on paper anyway.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Vs. Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl

The Pac-12 meets the Big Ten in the Las Vegas Bowl this year. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen so you can stay caught up.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces 19 Player Early Signing Day Class

It has been a fruitful early National Signing Day for USU as Blake Anderson and staff look to build on the team's third-straight bowl game.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart