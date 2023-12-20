Woman fatally struck while walking on US-89 in the dark

SOUTH WEBER, Weber County — A 40-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday evening, police say.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Cameron Roden said that at approximately 8:50 p.m., the woman was walking southbound on the highway just south of South Weber Drive.

Roden said she was stuck by a van and hit again by another vehicle, ultimately killing her.

UHP is investigating why the woman was on the highway alone at night.