ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Woman fatally struck while walking on US-89 in the dark

Dec 20, 2023, 4:31 PM

Police lights on US-89 responding to the fatal accident....

Police lights on US-89 responding to the fatal accident. (Utah's Department of Transportation)

(Utah's Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, Weber County — A 40-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday evening, police say.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Cameron Roden said that at approximately 8:50 p.m., the woman was walking southbound on the highway just south of South Weber Drive.

Roden said she was stuck by a van and hit again by another vehicle, ultimately killing her.

UHP is investigating why the woman was on the highway alone at night.

Woman fatally struck while walking on US-89 in the dark