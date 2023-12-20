Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Vs. East Tennessee State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State will put the nation’s fifth-longest winning streak on the line when they host East Tennessee State this weekend.

The Aggies come into the matchup riding a ten-game winning streak. USU won its last two games by a combined three points.

USU senior point guard Darius Brown II continues to lead the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.35) and is second in the nation with 7.6 assists per game.

Utah State’s 11-1 start under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle is the best start for a head coach in program history. The Aggies enter this week ranked 31st in NET.

Previewing East Tennessee State

Brooks Savage is in his first season leading the Buccaneers after working as an ETSU assistant coach from 2015-2020. East Tennessee State averages 71.8 points per game while allowing 67.3 points per game.

ETSU comes in on a three-game winning streak but is 1-4 away from home.

Graduate senior guard Ebby Asamoah leads three double-digit scorers with 16.2 points per contest on 43 percent shooting and 43 percent from deep. Junior guard Quimari Peterson adds 13.2 points while dishing out a team-high 3.7 assists per game. Junior forward Jaden Seymour is averaging 11.9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Aggies host East Tennessee State (6-4) on Friday, December 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). This will be the first game between these two programs.

