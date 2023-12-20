On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Vs. East Tennessee State

Dec 20, 2023, 4:31 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State will put the nation’s fifth-longest winning streak on the line when they host East Tennessee State this weekend.

The Aggies come into the matchup riding a ten-game winning streak. USU won its last two games by a combined three points.

RELATED: Stifling Defense Helps USU Steal Win From San Francisco

USU senior point guard Darius Brown II continues to lead the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.35) and is second in the nation with 7.6 assists per game.

Utah State’s 11-1 start under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle is the best start for a head coach in program history. The Aggies enter this week ranked 31st in NET.

RELATED: Logan Provided Unique Environment For Morrill’s USU Success

Previewing East Tennessee State

Brooks Savage is in his first season leading the Buccaneers after working as an ETSU assistant coach from 2015-2020. East Tennessee State averages 71.8 points per game while allowing 67.3 points per game.

ETSU comes in on a three-game winning streak but is 1-4 away from home.

RELATED: Ian Martinez Becomes First Aggie To Earn Weekly Honor

Graduate senior guard Ebby Asamoah leads three double-digit scorers with 16.2 points per contest on 43 percent shooting and 43 percent from deep. Junior guard Quimari Peterson adds 13.2 points while dishing out a team-high 3.7 assists per game. Junior forward Jaden Seymour is averaging 11.9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

The Aggies host East Tennessee State (6-4) on Friday, December 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). This will be the first game between these two programs.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen Throw Down Highlight Slams

The Utah Jazz showed off their hops with multiple highlight slams in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jazz, Cavaliers Put On Second-Quarter 3PT Contest

The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers traded three-point shots in the second quarter. All of the first seven makes were from behind the arc.

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Talks ‘No Drama’ Signing Day

Some Signing Days are more intense than others, but 2024 was basically drama free according to Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham.

BYU Lands Signing Day Commit From Springville’s Kinilau Fonohema

BYU added a commitment from Springville EDGE rusher Kinilau Fonohema on Signing Day.

Utah State Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart

Utah State has made a handful of changes along the depth chart as the Aggies prepare to take on Georgia State.

Utah Football, Northwestern Give Back In Las Vegas Bowl Week Activity

Utah football and Northwestern teamed up to spread a little joy in one of the lead up activities to the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

