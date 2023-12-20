On the Site:
Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Talks ‘No Drama’ Signing Day

Dec 20, 2023, 6:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Some Signing Days are more intense than others, but 2024 was basically drama free according to Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham.

The Utes have added 18 names in total from both the high school and transfer portal ranks with a few more transfers possibly coming over the next few days.

Whittingham got a little more in-depth about Utah football’s 2024 signees via Zoom Wednesday evening in Las Vegas while the Utes prepare for their bowl game on Saturday.

A ‘No Drama’ Signing Day For Utah

There is no doubt it’s a chaotic time for the Utes and their staff between preparing for a bowl game and trying to sort out their signing class making the low-drama procession of the day a big highlight for Whittingham.

“The over-riding theme for this class would be no drama,” Whittingham said. “It unfolded almost exactly how we anticipated. There are still a few things up in the air, but like I said, it was as expected for the most part.”

A Heavy Dose Of Defense, And In-State Kids For Utah In 2024

Utah will be bringing in nine defensive players to four offensive players in 2024. Whittingham says that is exactly what his staff sought out to do in this year’s signing class. Of particular note, seven of those nine players are cornerbacks and safeties.

“It was a defensive-heavy class,” Whittingham said. “We are down numbers on defense, particularly with the guys opting into the NFL, we’ve also had some attrition throughout the years, so it was skewed in that direction by design. We didn’t lose many offensive guys at all relatively speaking.

Defensive players weren’t the only sought-after athletes for the Utes in 2024. Whittingham also noted a heavy emphasis on bringing in the best local talent.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, defensive end Kash Dillon, and UCLA transfer tight end Carsen Ryan are a few of the headliners in a heavy-local class for Utah football.

“We did a very solid job in-state,” Whittingham said. “I think we have nine in-state players that we are adding to the roster or will be adding. A couple of them are going on LDS missions right away after graduation. We’re also getting back a couple from LDS missions in the next 2-4 months.”

According to Whittingham, Utah isn’t quite done flushing out their 2024 class yet and will likely add some more guys from the transfer portal in the coming days and beyond as the Utes turn their attention to their new home in the Big 12.

“We’ll have more portal guys added in the next two through 10 days,” Whittingham said. “We will continue to fill out the roster. We’ve got plenty of space left in the 85 count and so we’ll continue to add through the end of this portal time period and then also at the end of April when the second portal opening occurs.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

