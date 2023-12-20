Jazz, Cavaliers Put On Second-Quarter 3PT Contest

CLEVELAND – The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers traded three-point shots in the second quarter.

All of the first seven makes in the second were from behind the arc.

John with the hot hand and back-to-back threes 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/PP2gzZUBH0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2023

Former Utah State star Sam Merrill led the way for Cleveland.

He had 17 points at halftime with five made threes.

The Jazz were on fire as a team in the first half. They made 10 of their 18 shots from deep.

The @cavs and the @utahjazz are both on fire in the first half. Cavs are 10-21 from downtown while the Jazz are 10-15. Former USU star Sam Merrill has 15 points to lead all scorers. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HisHa2rHhj — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 21, 2023

Utah trailed Cleveland by six at the break, 62-56.

Injuries Run Rampant As Cavaliers Host Jazz

Though Keyonte George remains out for the Jazz on the first stop of their five-game road trip, they offered a positive update on his recovery.

“Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) continues to make progress towards a return,” the team announced. “He is traveling with the team and is now participating in on-court activities.”

An update on Keyonte George: Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) continues to make progress towards a return. He is traveling with the team and is now participating in on-court activities.#TakeNote | @utahjazz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 19, 2023

For the season the guard is averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 24 appearances.

The Jazz won’t be the only shorthanded team when they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Starters Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), and Donovan Mitchell (illness) were all ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

Former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his second season with the Cavaliers.

