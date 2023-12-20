On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jazz, Cavaliers Put On Second-Quarter 3PT Contest

Dec 20, 2023, 6:14 PM

CLEVELAND – The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers traded three-point shots in the second quarter.

All of the first seven makes in the second were from behind the arc.

Former Utah State star Sam Merrill led the way for Cleveland.

He had 17 points at halftime with five made threes.

The Jazz were on fire as a team in the first half. They made 10 of their 18 shots from deep.

Utah trailed Cleveland by six at the break, 62-56.

Injuries Run Rampant As Cavaliers Host Jazz

Though Keyonte George remains out for the Jazz on the first stop of their five-game road trip, they offered a positive update on his recovery.

“Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) continues to make progress towards a return,” the team announced. “He is traveling with the team and is now participating in on-court activities.”

For the season the guard is averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 24 appearances.

The Jazz won’t be the only shorthanded team when they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Starters Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), and Donovan Mitchell (illness) were all ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

Former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his second season with the Cavaliers.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

