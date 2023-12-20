Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen Throw Down Highlight Slams

CLEVELAND – The Utah Jazz showed off their hops with multiple highlight slams in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Lauri Markkanen set the tone for the Jazz by finishing at the rim through contact.

The slam gave Horton-Tucker his 8th point of the game. He also posted 10 assists through the first three quarters.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah in scoring going into the fourth with 18.

Markkanen had two dunks in the third which included an and-one.

Walker Kessler added two dunks of his own in the third. The sophomore big man was one of four Jazz players to hit double figures.

Utah led by one, 93-92, with one quarter left.

Injuries Run Rampant As Cavaliers Host Jazz

Though Keyonte George remains out for the Jazz on the first stop of their five-game road trip, they offered a positive update on his recovery.

“Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) continues to make progress towards a return,” the team announced. “He is traveling with the team and is now participating in on-court activities.”

For the season the guard is averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 24 appearances.

The Jazz won’t be the only shorthanded team when they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Starters Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), and Donovan Mitchell (illness) were all ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

Former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his second season with the Cavaliers.

