On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Blog: Cavaliers Outshoot Jazz Behind Merrill Career-High

Dec 20, 2023, 7:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Cavaliers outshot the Utah Jazz in their 124-116 victory at home.

Former Utah State Aggies guard Sam Merrill scored a career-high 27 points, knocking down eight of the Cavaliers’ 23 threes.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 26 points.

The Cavaliers were missing Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, while the Jazz were playing without Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson.

First Quarter

The Cavaliers jumped out to a quick start knocking down 6-9 from the floor including 2-4 from the three-point line to double up the Jazz 14-7.

The Jazz answered with an 11-4 run, fueled by four combined threes from Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn to tie the game at 18.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Cleveland closed the quarter on an 18-9 run capped by a Sam Merrill three at the buzzer.

After one the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 36-27.

Second Quarter

Merrill was on fire in the first half knocking down five three-point shots on seven attempts.

The Jazz were able to keep the score competitive via their hot three-point shooting of their own, knocking down 10-15 to open the game.

John Collins came off the bench for the second straight game and continued to play well as the Jazz’s backup center. The veteran had 14 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 14 first half minutes.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 62-56.

Third Quarter

The Jazz pulled even early in the second half knocking down back-to-back threes to open the quarter.

Walker Kessler had a strong third quarter scoring six points on a perfect 3-3 shooting as his teammates found him near the rim.

Lauri Markkanen scored seven points in the third quarter bringing his total to 18 for the game.

After three the Jazz led the Cavaliers 93-92.

Fourth Quarter

Merrill set a new career high scoring his 20th point on a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers opened the fourth on a 12-0 run on three made threes to take a 101-93 lead with 10:26 left to play.

Cleveland’s lead climbed to as large as 13 midway through the quarter as the Jazz struggled to make shots against the Cavaliers stingy defense.

The Jazz fell to the Cavaliers 124-116.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Finishes Out-Of-Conference Schedule Strong

The Runnin’ Utes hosted the Bellarmine Knights Wednesday night in their Holidays at the Huntsman game to finish out-of-conference play.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open Road Trip With Loss To Shorthanded Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz started their five-game road trip on the wrong foot falling to the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Drops To Liberty Flames In Blowout

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team fell to 6-6 with a blowout loss to the Liberty Flames on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen Throw Down Highlight Slams

The Utah Jazz showed off their hops with multiple highlight slams in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz, Cavaliers Put On Second-Quarter 3PT Contest

The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers traded three-point shots in the second quarter. All of the first seven makes were from behind the arc.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Talks ‘No Drama’ Signing Day

Some Signing Days are more intense than others, but 2024 was basically drama free according to Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Blog: Cavaliers Outshoot Jazz Behind Merrill Career-High