On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Former NBA player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling woman in Las Vegas, court documents show

Dec 20, 2023, 7:43 PM

Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility...

Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images)

(Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday.

Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit.

“I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to law enforcement,” Comanche attorney Michael Goldstein said Wednesday. “We made our initial appearance yesterday, and the allegations will be addressed in court.”

The basketball player, who is being held without bond, appeared in a Sacramento County court Tuesday and agreed not to fight his transfer in custody to Nevada, where authorities said he’ll face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

“We’re going to let the courts deal with it,” Goldstein told reporters outside the court. “We’re going to deal with it in Nevada.”

Comanche’s former girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, is also facing charges in Rodgers’ death, police said. She is being held without bond in a Las Vegas jail.

Anna Clark, a deputy Clark County public defender representing Harnden, declined comment Wednesday about the case.

Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, was reported missing Dec. 7 during a trip to Las Vegas to visit friends. Her remains were later found in the Vegas suburb of Henderson.

According to the affidavit, Comanche and Harnden worked together to choke Rodgers in the early hours of Dec. 6.

Police said Harnden and Rodgers were both sex workers and that Harnden had an ongoing dispute with Rodgers over an expensive watch.

According to the affidavit, the plot called for Comanche to pose as a sex customer who would tie Rodgers’ hands behind her back. Comanche then used a cord while Harnden used both her hands to choke Rodgers, the affidavit said.

Once Rodgers was dead, police said, Comanche and Harnden left her body in a ditch off the side of a road.

Before his arrest, Comanche had been playing for the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, and averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in 13 games.

Comanche, a 6-foot-10 power forward and center, played college basketball at the University of Arizona from 2015-17 before declaring for the NBA draft.

He went undrafted and signed a free-agent contract with the Portland Trail Blazers last April but played only one game.

Sacramento signed Comanche in October but waived him 10 days later, at which point he joined Stockton.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family greet guests after speaking at an event in Bettendorf, Iow...

Eric Bradner and Kit Maher, CNN

What Trump’s 2024 Republican rivals are saying about the Colorado ruling

Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination largely closed ranks around the former president, adding to the broad GOP criticism of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he cannot appear on the state’s primary ballot next year.

2 hours ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

4 hours ago

The Supreme Court justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. (Ph...

Devan Cole, CNN

The Supreme Court may decide the 2024 election. Here’s how

The Supreme Court has become the ultimate force in the 2024 presidential election as the justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displa...

Associated Press

Social media platform Parler plans to relaunch early next year

The social media platform Parler is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

4 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification ...

Lindsay Aerts

Former President Trump won’t be removed from the primary election ballot in Utah — here’s why

In Utah it's political parties who decide whether they participate in a presidential primary or hold a caucus and Republicans have opted for a presidential preference poll at caucus night Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: The Warner Bros. logo is displayed before the screening of "Oce...

Oliver Darcy, CNN

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount CEOs discuss possible merger

A potential merger of the two media giants would create an entertainment and news juggernaut.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Former NBA player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling woman in Las Vegas, court documents show