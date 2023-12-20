On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley Basketball Drops To Liberty Flames In Blowout

Dec 20, 2023, 7:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team fell to 6-6 with a blowout loss to the Liberty Flames on Wednesday.

It was an off night for the Wildcats. UVU shot just 2/15 from three and 19/55 from the floor.

Liberty’s starters combined for 64 points while Utah Valley’s starters put up 32.

First Half

Utah Valley got on the board first with a mid-range jump shot from Jaden McClanahan.

The first big run of the game came from the Flames. They took a six-point lead behind a 10-2 run.

No matter how hard the Wolverines fought, Liberty was able to keep a multi-possession lead for the majority of the first half.

The first half saw a lot of back-and-forth action but Liberty’s ability to find a response kept them in front.

Utah Valley’s Trevin Dorius was the only starter who was able to remain effective.

His aggression with the ball led to easy looks and free throws.

The Flames closed out the half strong and took a double-digit lead.

Utah Valley went into the break with a 12-point deficit, 46-34.

Second Half

The second half was a bit better for UVU but it didn’t change much.

After nearly two minutes without a field goal, Liberty caught fire once again.

The Flames went on a 10-1 run and took a 20-point lead.

Osiris Grady and Trevin Dorius combined for 31 of UVU’s 63 points.

Those were the only two Wolverines to reach double figures.

Utah Valley closed the lead a bit during the final stretch but never threatened a comeback.

A blazing 60% from the field and 42% from three led Liberty to a 16-point win over Utah Valley, 79-63.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Valley basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Finishes Out-Of-Conference Schedule Strong

The Runnin’ Utes hosted the Bellarmine Knights Wednesday night in their Holidays at the Huntsman game to finish out-of-conference play.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open Road Trip With Loss To Shorthanded Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz started their five-game road trip on the wrong foot falling to the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Cavaliers Outshoot Jazz Behind Merrill Career-High

The Cleveland Cavaliers outshot the Utah Jazz in their 124-116 victory at home led by former Utah State star Sam Merrill.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen Throw Down Highlight Slams

The Utah Jazz showed off their hops with multiple highlight slams in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz, Cavaliers Put On Second-Quarter 3PT Contest

The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers traded three-point shots in the second quarter. All of the first seven makes were from behind the arc.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Talks ‘No Drama’ Signing Day

Some Signing Days are more intense than others, but 2024 was basically drama free according to Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Valley Basketball Drops To Liberty Flames In Blowout