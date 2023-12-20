Utah Valley Basketball Drops To Liberty Flames In Blowout

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team fell to 6-6 with a blowout loss to the Liberty Flames on Wednesday.

It was an off night for the Wildcats. UVU shot just 2/15 from three and 19/55 from the floor.

Liberty’s starters combined for 64 points while Utah Valley’s starters put up 32.

First Half

Utah Valley got on the board first with a mid-range jump shot from Jaden McClanahan.

The first big run of the game came from the Flames. They took a six-point lead behind a 10-2 run.

No matter how hard the Wolverines fought, Liberty was able to keep a multi-possession lead for the majority of the first half.

The first half saw a lot of back-and-forth action but Liberty’s ability to find a response kept them in front.

Utah Valley’s Trevin Dorius was the only starter who was able to remain effective.

His aggression with the ball led to easy looks and free throws.

The Flames closed out the half strong and took a double-digit lead.

Utah Valley went into the break with a 12-point deficit, 46-34.

Second Half

The second half was a bit better for UVU but it didn’t change much.

After nearly two minutes without a field goal, Liberty caught fire once again.

The Flames went on a 10-1 run and took a 20-point lead.

Osiris Grady and Trevin Dorius combined for 31 of UVU’s 63 points.

Those were the only two Wolverines to reach double figures.

Utah Valley closed the lead a bit during the final stretch but never threatened a comeback.

A blazing 60% from the field and 42% from three led Liberty to a 16-point win over Utah Valley, 79-63.

