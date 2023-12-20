On the Site:
Utah Men’s Basketball Finishes Out-Of-Conference Schedule Strong

Dec 20, 2023, 8:55 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes hosted the Bellarmine Knights Wednesday night in their Holidays at the Huntsman game.

The Utes got off to a good start heading into the locker room with a 37-26 score over the Knights. The Utes finished their out-of-conference schedule posting an 85-43 advantage over Bellarmine to close out non-conference play.

Utah will be back home on Friday, December 29 hosting Washington State to tip-off Pac-12 play. That game will tip-off at 6:30 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Vs. Bellarmine

  • Scoring Leader: Lawson Lovering– 17 points
  • Rebound Leader: Keba Keita, Lawson Lovering – 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Rollie Worster– 4 assists

Lovering was productive once more going -10 from the paint, and 1-1 from the line to earn his team high 17 points. Lovering was also good for seven rebounds, one three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Gabe Madsen came in second for the night in scoring with 12 points off of 4-8 shooting from the field and three 2-3 shooting from the three. Madsen also contributed three assists, and four steals.

Hunter Erickson finished third in scoring with 10 points going 4-6 from the field, and 2-3 from the three, while racking up one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Bellarmine

The Utes were 50% from the field, 41% from the three, and 67% from the line shooting against the Knights.

Utah collected 42 team rebounds, 17 assists, eight blocks, and 14 steals against Bellarmine while also being opportunistic adding 28 points off of 23 Knight turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

